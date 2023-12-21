Fernley ACES invites community to kickoff the holiday weekend with its annual Christmas Extravaganza

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Everyone is invited out for a fun, free Christmas Extravaganza at the Fernley Art Park on Main Street hosted by the non-profit, Fernely ACES.

Board president, Dana Uhlhorn, and board member Jaimie Daniels stopped by Morning Break to share how this event 5 years ago kickstarted the founding of Fernley ACES. The Art Cultural Event Squad (ACES) is the Fernley art catalyst, hosting events all year round to bring people together.

Saturday, Dec. 23 from 1-4 p.m., they’ll be gathering at the bottlecap gazebo next to the Christmas Village for a holiday celebration. There will be photos with Santa and a particularly grumpy, green Christmas character, Christmas carolers, festive holiday drinks available for purchase and more. Click here for more information.

