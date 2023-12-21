Eddy House calls for community support following an uptick in local chronic homelessness

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eddy House’s Emergency Shelter beds have exceeded capacity for more than 10 nights straight. Eddy House is urgently calling on the community for support as they adjust to accommodate the increased number of young people needing shelter.

“We are not deferring anybody. We are accepting everybody,” said Trevor Macaluso, the CEO of the Eddy House. The non-profit says it will continue to live out the motto, “No one who comes to Eddy House for assistance is turned away.” The drop-in center provides 18 to 24-year-old people with individual client care plans, wrap-around services, and a safe place for those battling homelessness or avoiding domestic violence.

“Over the last few weeks, they have exceeded capacity over 10 nights. We have 40 beds in our emergency shelter here at Eddy House, and we have been averaging 55 to 60 youth accessing the emergency shelter each night,” said Macaluso. Chronic homelessness is hitting the youth hard this year. The nationwide crisis continues to impact our neighbors locally, too. “In ‘21 and ‘22 we saw about a 10% growth in the number of youth we are serving compared to the previous year. But this year in 2023, we’re already seeing about a 40% growth over the number of youth that we serve 2023. The 40% increase surged the number of people served to 500.

There are many factors to blame for the surge in homelessness. “The homeless population for youth represents about 1 and 10 of the homeless in our community. Again, roughly 10% of the homeless in our community are this 18 to 24 population.” But the cost of living is becoming too expensive for some. “We do not have affordable housing in our community. When a one-bedroom apartment in our community is costing $1500 to $2,000 a month, and landlords are requiring more significant incomes in order to rent to you. It is a problem for the youth, who are 18-24 and not making $45, $50 thousand a year, and expecting them to go have a place to live.”

Eddy House is calling on the community to support them in the fight against homelessness. “We really need community support, you know, go ahead and visit our website, Eddy House. Make a donation that helps us cover the increased laundry facilities. Meals hygiene items socks and underwear that we need to procure to help these youth get through the winter.” You can also donate your time.

In the meantime, Eddy House says they will continue to serve the community and create space for those who need help.

