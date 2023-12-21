City of Reno: Bird scooters will remain in operation despite company’s bankruptcy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno says operations related to the city’s Bird scooters will continue as usual even though the company that makes them filed for bankruptcy.

As CNN reported Wednesday, the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, allowing to sell its assets in the next three to six months.

While the company’s bankruptcy is not expected to have impacts on the city or Bird riders, residents with concerns are encouraged to contact Reno Direct online or call 775-334-4636.

