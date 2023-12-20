Wolf Pack announces 6 new signings for football team

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada football announced the signing of six new players on Wednesday.

The newest additions are:

Offensive lineman Luke Farr

Offensive lineman Tyler Miller

Tight end Hayden George

Defensive back Jackson Barton

EDGE LeVar Talley

Punter Guy Gillespie

Miller is the sole signing from the Reno area, having attended Galena High School. He was graded as a three-star prospect, and the no. 13 overall prospect in Nevada for the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

