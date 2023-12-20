Wolf Pack announces 6 new signings for football team
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada football announced the signing of six new players on Wednesday.
The newest additions are:
- Offensive lineman Luke Farr
- Offensive lineman Tyler Miller
- Tight end Hayden George
- Defensive back Jackson Barton
- EDGE LeVar Talley
- Punter Guy Gillespie
Miller is the sole signing from the Reno area, having attended Galena High School. He was graded as a three-star prospect, and the no. 13 overall prospect in Nevada for the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.
