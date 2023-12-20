Wolf Pack announces 6 new signings for football team

Wolf Pack logo
Wolf Pack logo(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada football announced the signing of six new players on Wednesday.

The newest additions are:

  • Offensive lineman Luke Farr
  • Offensive lineman Tyler Miller
  • Tight end Hayden George
  • Defensive back Jackson Barton
  • EDGE LeVar Talley
  • Punter Guy Gillespie

Miller is the sole signing from the Reno area, having attended Galena High School. He was graded as a three-star prospect, and the no. 13 overall prospect in Nevada for the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

