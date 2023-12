RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Showers will drop south of Highway 50 quickly on Wednesday. A sharp cold front will bring a burst of light snow showers Friday night into early Saturday, along with much colder weather for the holiday weekend. While Christmas Eve and Day will be chilly and dry this year, more stormy weather is possible next Wednesday through the end of the year. -Jeff

