Suspect arrested in home burglary, gun theft in northeast Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man allegedly caught stealing car keys at the Boys & Girls Club in Reno has been arrested after an investigation tied him to a home burglary, the Repeat Offender Program said Wednesday.

Cristen Green, 34, was booked Tuesday into the Washoe County jail on two counts of burglary, gun theft and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

The Repeat Offender Program said early Friday afternoon, Green went into the Boys & Girls Club at 2680 E 9th St. and took an employee’s car keys. Another employee followed him into the parking lot, retrieved the keys and called police.

Authorities went to the 900 block of Shoshone Drive in northeast Reno looking for Green and found a home that had been burgled. Police identified Green on security video from the Boys and Girls as the suspect and arrested him on Tuesday. Police said Green admitted his involvement.

