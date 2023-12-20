Silver State Sights - Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - There is no question that when it comes to the history of Carson Valley, few families did more.

“There were many other important families to the area’s history, but the Dangbergs really had an impact on Carson Valley’s history as it is today,” explained Mark Jensen, director of friends of the Dangberg Home Ranch.

The increase in travelers to California in the late 1840s into the 1850s brought the first settlers to northern Nevada, and that included German immigrant Heinrich Friedrich Dangberg, Sr.

“He did a lot of business with those coming out here for the Comstock,” Jensen Added,

Starting in the 1850s the ranch would begin to grow, eventually reaching 48,000 acres.

“At one time it was said that a Dangberg could ride from one end of Carson Valley to the other without having to leave their land. Although they would have to zigzag quite a bit,” Jensen noted.

Jensen says the ranch has about 45,000 artifacts on hand, most of which were found on location. One of those artifacts is what is believed to be the oldest pair of Levi’s in Nevada, which date back to about 1900, which was five years before the Dangbergs would found the town of Minden.

The park is located on highway 88 in Minden. If you are interested in checking it out, you can click here for more information.

