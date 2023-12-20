Rosen urges feds to block proposed Kroger/Albertson merger

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen is urging the Federal Trade Commission to block a proposed merger between supermarket companies Kroger and Albertsons.

Her letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan cited concerns that the merger could increase food prices, and result in less competition and fewer affordable food options for people in Nevada.

The proposed $24.6 billion merger was announced last year, causing Attorney General Aaron Ford to review the merger in the state of Nevada for potential impacts to state grocery stores.

“I write with significant concerns about the proposed merger between The Kroger Company (Kroger) and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (Albertsons), and its potential impact on already high grocery costs for Nevadans,” wrote Senator Rosen. “At a time when working families in Nevada and across the country are facing high costs for housing, gas, groceries, energy, and more, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) must fully exercise its antitrust authority to review and consider blocking this merger, which could increase costs for Nevadans even further.”

“The grocery store mega-merger could be particularly problematic for my state because both Kroger and Albertsons have a strong presence in Nevada,” she continued. “With Nevada families facing rising costs across the board, this would be a particularly challenging time for the Kroger-Albertsons merger to be approved. My constituents lack assurances that the proposed deal will not further increase food costs for hardworking Nevadans who are already getting squeezed by rising grocery prices.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.