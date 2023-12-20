Rockslide at Echo Summit closes Highway 50 overnight

A rockslide at Echo Summit closed Highway 50 for around three hours overnight
A rockslide at Echo Summit closed Highway 50 for around three hours overnight(CHP South Lake Tahoe)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:36 AM PST
LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A rockslide at Echo Summit closed Highway 50 for approximately three hours overnight.

Caltrans crews worked overnight to clear the debris and were able to reopen it. Crews will continue to work to clean up debris Wednesday.

Caltrans will be blasting the larger boulders today, and so drivers could run into delays, CHP says.

