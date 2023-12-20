Rockslide at Echo Summit closes Highway 50 overnight

LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A rockslide at Echo Summit closed Highway 50 for approximately three hours overnight.

Caltrans crews worked overnight to clear the debris and were able to reopen it. Crews will continue to work to clean up debris Wednesday.

Caltrans will be blasting the larger boulders today, and so drivers could run into delays, CHP says.

