Reading Reno: Ronald Cherry shares his love for writing mysteries and historic fiction

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Ronald Cherry, who goes by the pen name of R. L. Cherry, has written seven books, including historical fiction, general fiction and mysteries.

Cherry stopped by Morning Break to share how his love for reading and writing has always been a part of his life. He moved to the area from California five years ago with his wife and dog, affectionately called “the Dude.” His is a member of the High Sierra Writers and hosts a writers critique group at his home.

For a full list of Cherry’s work, click here. You can also follow him on Facebook.

