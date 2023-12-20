President Susan Jansen responds to concerns of Magnotta’s resignation from the Douglas County School Board

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Changes are being made in the Douglas County School Board. Recently, former Trustee Tony Magnotta announced his resignation from the Board on December 7th. In a letter posted here, Magnotta told the board that he felt as though his vote and voice regarding matters in the district were not being taken seriously over the last 10 months. Magnotta was one of three experienced trustees who had contention with President Jansen, Trustee David Burns and Trustee Katherine Dickerson.

“Dave Burns, Katherine Dickerson and myself, we were just elected a year ago, and we kind of flipped the balance of the board,” said President Jansen. Jansen speaks highly of the progress that the board has made but there are opposing opinions. “I’m very concerned that what’s happening currently on our board is not helping students, it’s not supporting families,” added Marty Swisher, who is a member of the We Deserve A Better Board group.

Tony Magnotta would not speak to me on camera about his resignation, but he says the letter speaks for itself. He says he was subject to “harassment and veil threats” from the members of the board. “Essentially, he said that he could no longer put up with not being heard on the board,” explained Swisher. “His vote not counting on the board and ultimately he also said that he felt he’d been pressured and bullied by the new board members to kind of line up and vote with them.”

President Jansen denies Magnotta’s claims of censoring his voice or vote. “We love Tony, we listen to him. I always listen to everything he says and I believe that everyone did. But again, he voted usually with Linda and Carey, and he felt that his vote wasn’t counting. His voice certainly was being heard.” The resignation is effective immediately and the Board is now looking to fill the vacant position. “I know him. He was my friend. He gave me $500 for my campaign,” added Jansen. “He supported me. I always, when I see him, I give him a hug. We were friends.”

Magnotta’s resignation is one of four resignations within the span of 6 months. “For Mr. Lewis, Mr. Girdner, who is our Executive Director of Human Resources, and Mr. Rhoades, the Transportation Director. There’s one similar theme. They have gotten to a point where they can no longer work with the new board members.” Keith Lewis resigned from his superintendent position in November, and his vacancy is believed to have made an impact. “The district’s stable. However, I would tell you that with the resignation of Mr. Lewis, there are a lot of families that I’ve talked to, and teachers that I’ve talked with. That was a big blow to them as far as we talked about the quality and stability of a school district.”

Jeanette Dwyer is serving as the acting superintendent. “I like her, she’s easier for me to work with,” said Jansen, while contrasting her previous experience with Lewis. “He didn’t want to work with me. I tried really hard. I gave him lots of olive branches. I have a joke that I gave him so many olive branches, he should have a grove in his backyard. He just didn’t want to work with me, and that’s never really happened to me before, so it made me sad.”

Amid the concerns, the Board says they are focused on bettering the education experience for the students. “We are all supposed to be working together. Well, How do you do that? you trust them,” added David Burns. Many families want to see unity amongst the board members. “We are going to get a new superintendent, we are going to be getting a new board and I am hoping that everybody can work together. I am very optimistic that we will all work together for the good of everybody,” said Jansen.

