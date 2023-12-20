Open for Business: Mountain Lotus Yoga expands new café and event space inside historic church

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee has a newly renovated venue centered around wellness and community. Mountain Lotus Yoga owner, Scott Fitzmorris, has expanded his studio to now include the Mountain Lotus Café within the event space. The businesses operate inside the former Assumption Catholic Church, originally built in 1869 and renovated in 2020.

He stopped by Morning Break to share his vision is to provide a space where the community can come together around events, health-oriented classes and now delicious food. This addition to the Mountain Lotus event space makes it a great asset to the town as a venue for private, cultural and community events.

In the café, Chef Raymond Applegate’s dishes are inspired by the “Blue Zones” of the Pacific Rim and highlight the diverse local food systems of the northern Sierra Nevada region. His Meatless Monday Supper Club offers a three-course prix fixe menu exploring the distinct flavors and regions of the Pacific Rim. Guests can order online each week by Thursday at midnight and either pick up their meal or dine on Mondays between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The café also features a rotating elixir menu, local beers and natural wines.

In addition to the new café, the 1,750-square-foot space also features a deluxe hot yoga facility, along with a state-of-the-art sound system, as well as specially designed acoustics and stage lighting - perfect for private parties and Mountain Lotus open mic nights.

Mountain Lotus Yoga has two studios in Tahoe City and Truckee. Each studio offers a unique experience including paddleboard yoga in Tahoe and hot yoga in Truckee.

For more information, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram. The food truck and café, Mountain Lotus Provisions, is also on Instagram.

