Northern Nevada man sentenced to more than 5 years for assaulting tribal police officer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A northern Nevada man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for assaulting a tribal police officer with a dangerous weapon.

36-year-old Gelasio Johnson Guerrero will also be on parole for three years following his release. He was found guilty in September 2023 of two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon within Indian Country.

Court documents show that on July 10, 2022, Guerrero assaulted the officer with a gun and a metal object while on the Walker River Indian Reservation.

The officer suffered a gunshot wound to the leg as a result of the assault.

