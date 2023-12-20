Nevada GOP stands by Colorado GOP after withdraw from primary

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Republican Party has issued a statement of support for the Colorado Republican Party after it decided to withdraw from the state’s primary.

In a tweet responding to GOP Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, the party said it will convert to a pure caucus system if a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court banning Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s presidential primary ballot stands.

The Nevada GOP called the 4-3 decision partisan and politically motivated, and that the ruling deprived the people of Colorado of the right to vote.

“The Nevada Republican Party condemns this unprecedented intrusion into the democratic process and expresses unwavering support for our Republican friends in Colorado,” they said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.