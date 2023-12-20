LVMPD releases body cam video from day of UNLV shooting

Las Vegas metro police surround the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after an active shooting...
Las Vegas metro police surround the University of Nevada, Las Vegas after an active shooting Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)(Lucas Peltier | AP)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:51 PM PST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday released officer body camera video from the day a gunman opened fire on the UNLV campus.

The video shows Metro officers getting the active shooter call, and racing to the scene. It also shows the process of clearing buildings to ensure multiple people weren’t involved in the attack.

On December 6th, a man armed with a firearm and numerous clips of ammunition, opened fire on faculty inside the Beam building. The attack killed 69-year-old Dr. Naoko Takemaru, 64-year-old professor Cha Jan Chang, known as “Jerry,” and 39-year-old associate professor Patricia Navarro Velez.

UNLV shooting victims have been identified (from left) as Cha Jan Chang, Patricia...
UNLV shooting victims have been identified (from left) as Cha Jan Chang, Patricia Navarro-Velez and Naoko Takemaru.(University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV))

To view the body camera video in its entirety click here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
Car dealership responds to claims made by woman with vehicle issues
RPD arrests 10 in anti-retail theft operation
Mark Forcum
Medical Examiner identifying dead inmate as Mark Forcum
Arnulfo Carillo Garcia
Sparks Police sharing new details about incident that lead to standoff arrest

Latest News

Secretary of Veterans Affairs visits Reno
Secretary of Veterans Affairs visits Reno
The Reno Police Department says there is no ongoing threat to the public
RPD releases new details on officer involved shooting near midtown
NDOW says it is seeing fewer bears hibernate in winter due to the availability of food.
Wildlife Wednesday: Being Bear Aware in Winter
Santa stops by Good Morning Reno to answer kids' questions ahead of Christmas.
Santa Visits Good Morning Reno
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather