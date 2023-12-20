LVMPD identifies murder victim 44 years later

19-year-old Gwen Story was killed in August of 1979
Gwen Marie Story was killed in Las Vegas in August of 1979. It took police 44 years to...
Gwen Marie Story was killed in Las Vegas in August of 1979. It took police 44 years to identify her.(Courtesy: LVMPD)
By Lisa Sturgis
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:47 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More than four decades after her body was found in open field near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have finally identified a murder victim.

She was discovered face-down in the dirt on August 14th, 1979, in the area where the El Rancho Vegas Hotel and Casino once stood.

Technologies allowed the coroner to do little more than rule her death a homicide. Investigators came up empty when searching for any details on her identity, or on the circumstances surrounding her death. Detectives dubbed her Sahara Sue Doe.

The case sat unsolved for years, and eventually was assigned to Metro’s Cold Case Section. In the fall of 2022, its detectives asked that forensic genetic geneology be performed on the victim. That gave them the ability to identify and contact possible family members.

Then, in November, detectives finally got a match. Sahara Sue Doe was actually Gwenn Marie Story.

Story’s family told investigators she left Cincinatti in the summer of ‘79. They say she was on her way to California to find biological father with some male friends. Her family says, they were told, the men left her in Las Vegas. Her loved ones never heard from her again.

Metro’s Cold Case Section continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. They urge anyone with information about Gwenn Marie Story, or the men she was traveling with, to call (702) 385-5555, or contact CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
Car dealership responds to claims made by woman with vehicle issues
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash
Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
Mark Forcum
Medical Examiner identifying dead inmate as Mark Forcum
RPD arrests 10 in anti-retail theft operation

Latest News

A rockslide at Echo Summit closed Highway 50 for around three hours overnight
Rockslide at Echo Summit closes Highway 50 overnight
Benji is available at the Nevada Humane Society.
Pet of the Week: Benji
If you've ever been to the Home Depot in Spanish Springs, you know Jerry Trotter. An employee...
Local Home Depot employee spreads "good vibes" to customers
If you've every been to the Home Depot in Spanish Springs, you know Jerry Trotter. An...
Jerry Brings Joy to Home Depot Customers
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
Churchill County Sheriff’s Office warns of new TikTok challenge