Local Home Depot employee spreads "good vibes" to customers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’ve ever been to the Home Depot in Spanish Springs, you know Jerry Trotter. An employee that always makes customers feel like family.

“It’s something I look forward to do every day,” said Trotter. “And I’m really blessed that Home Depot chose me, because there’s a lot of applications they could have took, but they picked mine.”

People seek Jerry out just to say hi, and it’s common to see him embraced in a hug.

“I have little kids that call me Uncle Jerry, and it’s just good man,” added Trotter. “I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just a good vibe all around and I’m so proud to be here and I’m happy.”

His energy and attitude are infectious, as is his desire to help others.

“It’s like one big family man. The kids love me, dogs, I just give love back,” explained Trotter.

He is also beloved by his Home Depot teammates, who he seeks out at the start of every workday to personally say hello.

“Every day I say good morning to my Home Depot family; and we are family,” continued Trotter.

He’s certainly a valued employee, named the Associate of the Month multiple times. He’s also won several Homer Awards in his 13 years at the store. And even when he eventually retires, you’ll likely still see him around.

“Yes, this is my home,” exclaimed Trotter. “I’d always come back to the store. If I’m in town, I’m coming.”

At a time when it’s getting harder for people to get along, Trotter gives us some hope that treating others well can make a difference.

“We’re all one people,” said Trotter. “I’m doing my part, I’m a big brother.”

