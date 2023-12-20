Izzy Sullivan named Mountain West Freshman of the Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -In her first year at Nevada, shooting guard Izzy Sullivan is leaving an indelible mark on the court. Hailing from Dublin, Ireland, Sullivan’s athletic skillset extends beyond basketball, with a family deeply rooted in sports like Gaelic Football and cricket.

Sullivan, a former standout at Eastside Catholic High School in Seattle, shattered records with the most three-pointers in a game and an entire season. Despite basketball not being popular in Ireland, she embraced the sport upon arriving in the U.S., eventually falling in love with it.

Recently named Mountain West Freshman of the Week, Sullivan’s 20-point career-high against Stanislaus State marked a milestone for Nevada freshmen. Off the court, she maintains her academic excellence, earning a spot on the Honor Roll since 2019.

Navigating the learning curve of basketball, Sullivan’s family in Ireland watches her games, but doesn’t quite understand them,

“One thing that always gets me is that when my grandma is here, she tells my mom when to tell her to cheer, you know scoring is the main thing about basketball, but there’s so many other things in basketball you can cheer for. She knows that if the ball goes into the hoop, just start clapping, " Sullivan laughs.

Beyond sports, she shares a passion for computer science, following in her father’s footsteps at Microsoft. Her dedication to academics has earned her the title of an “academic weapon” by coaches.

As Sullivan aims for a bright future, she emphasizes the importance of consistency, especially as a freshman facing a demanding schedule. Surrounded by like-minded teammates, she sees Wolf Pack basketball as a place of growth.

