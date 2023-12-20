Izzy Sullivan named Mountain West Freshman of the Week

By Karlie Drew
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:02 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -In her first year at Nevada, shooting guard Izzy Sullivan is leaving an indelible mark on the court. Hailing from Dublin, Ireland, Sullivan’s athletic skillset extends beyond basketball, with a family deeply rooted in sports like Gaelic Football and cricket.

Sullivan, a former standout at Eastside Catholic High School in Seattle, shattered records with the most three-pointers in a game and an entire season. Despite basketball not being popular in Ireland, she embraced the sport upon arriving in the U.S., eventually falling in love with it.

Recently named Mountain West Freshman of the Week, Sullivan’s 20-point career-high against Stanislaus State marked a milestone for Nevada freshmen. Off the court, she maintains her academic excellence, earning a spot on the Honor Roll since 2019.

Navigating the learning curve of basketball, Sullivan’s family in Ireland watches her games, but doesn’t quite understand them,

“One thing that always gets me is that when my grandma is here, she tells my mom when to tell her to cheer, you know scoring is the main thing about basketball, but there’s so many other things in basketball you can cheer for. She knows that if the ball goes into the hoop, just start clapping, " Sullivan laughs.

Beyond sports, she shares a passion for computer science, following in her father’s footsteps at Microsoft. Her dedication to academics has earned her the title of an “academic weapon” by coaches.

As Sullivan aims for a bright future, she emphasizes the importance of consistency, especially as a freshman facing a demanding schedule. Surrounded by like-minded teammates, she sees Wolf Pack basketball as a place of growth.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
Car dealership responds to claims made by woman with vehicle issues
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash
Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
Mark Forcum
Medical Examiner identifying dead inmate as Mark Forcum
RPD arrests 10 in anti-retail theft operation

Latest News

How the University of Nevada, Reno has played a big part for Assistant Coach Halie Bergman.
Assistant Coach Bergman shares experience from playing on the court to becoming part of the coaching staff
Texas Co-Defensive Coordinator Jeff Choate watches his team during the final half of the Texas...
New Wolf Pack head coach Choate announces first hires
Nevada Wolf Pack
Lucas scores 16, Nevada knocks off Hawaii 72-66
Roden's 24 points, Sullivan's career-high 20 leads Wolf Pack to win
Nevada’s quick start helps in 88-53 win over Stanislaus State