Golden Encore Series created by OLLI and the Pioneer Center to offer lifelong learning entertainment to seniors

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:51 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - – Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at UNR is partnering with Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts to provide the Golden Encore Series for OLLI members. This is a new performance outreach program designed specifically for older adults, combining exceptional entertainment with lifelong learning opportunities.

Dolores Ward Cox, the executive director at OLLI; Adam Cates, director of community engagement at the Pioneer Center; and Heather Lemmons, a Golden Encore artist, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this new opportunity for Reno-Sparks residents.

Golden Encore brings professional performing artists directly to our community’s elders where they already live, congregate, or receive care. This includes senior centers, assisted living facilities, residential community centers, memory care facilities, public libraries, and more throughout Washoe County.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 16 and running through Friday, June 21, these programs will be held the third Friday of the month.

In addition to Golden Encore, Pioneer Center will host a lecture at OLLI as part of the OLLI’s Distinguished Speakers Series. “Pioneer Center: Bringing Art to Life Since 1968″ is available to OLLI members or potential OLLI members on Friday, Feb. 2

For more information about the program, click here.

