"Gamechanger:" Lovelock gets hi-speed internet

LOVELOCK, Nev. (KOLO) -Those giant spools of colorful cable on the outskirts of town may draw nothing more than a curious glance, but they represent a different future for this rural northen Nevada town. the fiber optic cable they contain could, over the next few years, change lives throughout Pershing County.

You see high speed internet has become essential infrastructure in the 21st century.

“They’re likening it to the rural electrification in the early 1900′s,” say Pershing County Economic Developmenty Director Heidi Lusby, “You cannot get from A to B without internet anymore and this is essential for health care, for education, for businesses and even for lifestyles and recreation.”

For years Lovelock, its businesses, schools, homes and the surrrounding farms have been living with internet connectivity that limited their access to the wider world. It only got worse with the pandemic, even for their kids. “During COVID they were sitting on the sidewalk of our library so that they could have a ‘hot spot’ in order to complete their homework,” says Lusby.

And economic development often stalled as one of the first questions asked by a company to looking to locate here concerned internet connectivity.

“If you’re missing a piece of infrastructure that is needed for business then they’re going to go elsewhere. So this just that other piece of the puzzle that we have to have.”

But all of that is about to change and with it perhaps the lives of just about everyone here in Lovelock and much of Pershing County.

Solutions were expensive, but a proposal from a Reno company Uprise Fiber, and a $27 million dollar grant from the federal USDA Reconnect Program made it possible. An announcement meeting in Lovelock has been followed by the start of construction. The project will take five years to complete and in that time will bring high speed internet to the town and much of the rest of Pershing County.

