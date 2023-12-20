Elko police looking for suspects following car chase

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects following a police chase on Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, at around 7:44, a deputy with the ECSO responded to Humboldt Avenue and Ventosa Street in Wells for reports of a stolen car in the area. The car was described as a 2023 Ford F150 with a gray and yellow business logo, displaying a Utah registration plate.

After trying to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the truck fled, leading the deputy and Nevada State Patrol on a car chase on I-80, State Route 230, and several ranch properties in the Starr Valley area.

Police say the reckless nature of the suspect’s driving caused the truck to become disabled. The two suspects then fled on foot, initiating a search for them that lasted all day and into the evening.

The two suspects have been identified as a man and a woman. The man is described as wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, dark beard, and being around 40 years of age. The woman is described as having purple and light brown colored hair, being five-foot-six, around 175 pounds, and 35-years-old.

Anyone who sees these suspects is encouraged to contact Elko County dispatch at 775-777-7300.

