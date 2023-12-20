Churchill County Sheriff’s Office warns of new TikTok challenge

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new TIkTok challenge.

They say the challenge instructs the user to mention certain words which will trigger Siri to call 911.

The CCSO warns that calling 911 outside of an emergency is a violation of the law and the sheriff’s office will file criminal charges.

They also urge parents to educate their children about the consequences they could face if they attempt this challenge.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.