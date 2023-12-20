Churchill County Sheriff’s Office warns of new TikTok challenge

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:28 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new TIkTok challenge.

They say the challenge instructs the user to mention certain words which will trigger Siri to call 911.

The CCSO warns that calling 911 outside of an emergency is a violation of the law and the sheriff’s office will file criminal charges.

They also urge parents to educate their children about the consequences they could face if they attempt this challenge.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
Car dealership responds to claims made by woman with vehicle issues
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash
Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
Mark Forcum
Medical Examiner identifying dead inmate as Mark Forcum
RPD arrests 10 in anti-retail theft operation

Latest News

Going beyond the court with freshman-guard Izzy Sullivan
Izzy Sullivan named Mountain West Freshman of the Week
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
12-19-23
Jeff Choate adds to his coaching staff, Bishop Manogue boys hoops beats Wooster, and other area scores
“We love Tony, we listen to him. I always listen to everything he says and I believe that...
President Susan Jansen responds to concerns of Magnotta’s resignation from the Douglas County School Board