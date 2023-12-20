Car collision in Carson City results in woman’s death

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A car collision in Carson City resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman last week, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said.

They say that the collision happened on Dec. 16 in the 2500 block of Airport Road.

The woman has since been identified as Raquel Centeno Arauz. Arauz died on Dec. 17 at Renown Regional Medical Center from her injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

