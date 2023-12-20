“Back our Businesses” hopes to quell retail thefts in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Business is booming at Scheels.

While there is plenty of looking, touching, and buying, we do know there are people who are not interested in paying for goods.

Instead, they take and leave the store hoping to not get caught.

“I call it blatanty stealing,” says Wes Duncan, Sparks City Attorney. “And it is something we don’t want to tolerate in the city of Sparks.” Two months ago, Duncan, Sparks Police, Scheels, Target, and Safeway joined forces to create “Back our Businesses.”

It’s an effort to stop retails theft which can cost stores several million dollars a year. In undercover operations, the program has nabbed a total of 33 thieves so far.

They include 33-year-old Jonathan Still, charged with petty larceny and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. 19-year-old Maliya Boykins for petty larceny. 20-year-old Derik Stikes for a minor in possession and obstructing.

Duncan says there’s been an increase in retail theft in the past three years. He says look no further than Nevada’s Legislature for criminal justice reform where the amount of goods stolen has gone up from $650 dollars to be a felony to now $1,200 dollars.

“So, if you are stealing up to a $1,000 dollars or $1,100 dollars that is petty larceny,” says Duncan. “I tell people in my office we are now prosecuting things that used to be felonies. From our perspective, we want to be vigilant and aggressive and send the message we have a zero-tolerance policy. That we are going to aggressively prosecute.” Duncan says thieves can be home grown or come from out of state to steal from local retailers. He says oftentimes, merchandise can be resold on websites, at deeply discounted prices. But this is not a victimless crime he says.

We all end up paying more as stores may have to hire security or increase their prices to make up for what’s walking out the door.

