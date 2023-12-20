Alf Sorensen Community Center to close for HVAC replacement

Alf Sorensen Community Center
Alf Sorensen Community Center(CITYOFSPARKS | The City of Sparks)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 2:57 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks will be closing the Alf Sorensen Community Center next week for an HVAC replacement.

The center will be closed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8 during active construction hours, Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

People registered for the evening youth basketball program, scheduled to begin in January, will be allowed to access the gym via an alternate entrance. Open basketball will be available in the gym on Saturdays, as construction will not be taking place on the weekends.

Pickleball will be cancelled until Jan. 8, and regular gym hours will resume on Jan. 9.

The center’s pool is currently closed for work to replace a pool filter, and is expected to open again in mid-January.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
Car dealership responds to claims made by woman with vehicle issues
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash
Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
Mark Forcum
Medical Examiner identifying dead inmate as Mark Forcum
RPD arrests 10 in anti-retail theft operation

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Nevada GOP stands by Colorado GOP after withdraw from primary
Car collision in Carson City results in woman’s death
Kroger and Albertsons logos
Rosen urges feds to block proposed Kroger/Albertson merger
Reading Reno: Ronald Cherry
Reading Reno: Ronald Cherry shares his love for writing mysteries and historic fiction