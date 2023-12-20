Alf Sorensen Community Center to close for HVAC replacement

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks will be closing the Alf Sorensen Community Center next week for an HVAC replacement.

The center will be closed from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8 during active construction hours, Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

People registered for the evening youth basketball program, scheduled to begin in January, will be allowed to access the gym via an alternate entrance. Open basketball will be available in the gym on Saturdays, as construction will not be taking place on the weekends.

Pickleball will be cancelled until Jan. 8, and regular gym hours will resume on Jan. 9.

The center’s pool is currently closed for work to replace a pool filter, and is expected to open again in mid-January.

