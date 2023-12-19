Woman, 84, trips in grocery store parking lot, dies after vehicle runs her over, police say

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:48 PM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Police in Louisiana are investigating after a vehicle hit and killed a woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 10 a.m. in the parking lot of the Albertsons on College Drive.

Police identified the victim as 84-year-old Louise Calloway. Investigators said she was walking in the parking lot and fell after tripping on a raised portion of concrete.

The driver of the vehicle was navigating through the parking lot and didn’t notice Calloway on the ground, according to Baton Rouge police.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
Car dealership responds to claims made by woman with vehicle issues
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash
Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
The mugshot for Johnathan Stills. Mugshots for the other suspects were not available
Update: Sparks police identify 4 arrested during anti-theft sting
The DUI saturation patrols took place on Nov. 16 and Nov. 18
Saturation patrols in Reno results in 6 DUI arrests

Latest News

Preble County Deputy Joshua Hamilton died at the hospital following Monday morning's crash.
Ohio deputy killed in head-on crash early Monday
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
US envoys work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war but say no timetable
Obstetrician Dr. Samuel Chacon at Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners hearing
Local Obstetrician testifies to reinstate his medical license
FILE - A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse appears in front of the Cinderella Castle at...
Jonathan Majors’ Marvel ouster after assault conviction throws years of Disney’s plans into disarray
Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, center, leaves after speaking with reporters outside federal court,...
Georgia election workers ask for court order barring Rudy Giuliani from repeating lies about them