WCSO arrests man on child exploitation charges

Martin Talmadge Amba
Martin Talmadge Amba(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:04 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man on child exploitation charges.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 29-year-old Martin Talmadge Amba on multiple felony charges, including:

  • Sexual assault on a child under 14
  • Two counts of statutory sexual seduction by a person 21 years or older
  • Luring or attempting to lure a child with the use of computer technology to engage in sexual content
  • Use or permitting a minor 14 years or older to produce pornography

No other details were released about the investigation, which remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Fitzmier at 775-328-6322 or by email at ttfitzmier@washoecounty.gov, and reference case # WC22-1507.

Information can also be sent to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 or secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
Car dealership responds to claims made by woman with vehicle issues
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash
Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
The mugshot for Johnathan Stills. Mugshots for the other suspects were not available
Update: Sparks police identify 4 arrested during anti-theft sting
Mark Forcum
Medical Examiner identifying dead inmate as Mark Forcum

Latest News

Nathan Chasing Horse sits alone during a court hearing on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Las...
Nevada high court upholds sex abuse charges against ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse
The Quaker Oats Company Logo (www.QuakerOats.com) (PRNewsfoto/The Quaker Oats Company)
Quaker issues recall for granola bars, granola products sold in northern Nevada
Elko Police Department looking for help in bar fight investigation
First of its kind report shows 23 use of force incidents in 9 months in Nevada