WCSO arrests man on child exploitation charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man on child exploitation charges.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 29-year-old Martin Talmadge Amba on multiple felony charges, including:

Sexual assault on a child under 14

Two counts of statutory sexual seduction by a person 21 years or older

Luring or attempting to lure a child with the use of computer technology to engage in sexual content

Use or permitting a minor 14 years or older to produce pornography

No other details were released about the investigation, which remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Fitzmier at 775-328-6322 or by email at ttfitzmier@washoecounty.gov, and reference case # WC22-1507.

Information can also be sent to Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900 or secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.