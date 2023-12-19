RTC looking to enhance mobility for seniors, disabled people

RTC Logo
RTC Logo(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:17 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County is putting out a call for projects to provide transportation improvements for the elderly and the disabled.

They will be accepting applications for projects through Jan. 17 of next year.

Previously, projects like this have been funded by funds provided by the Federal Transit Administration. Now, RTC is making the equivalent Section 5310 funding appropriations available in sales tax funds to support local projects.

The project will be for two years, from 2024-2026. A maximum of $1.1 million in sales tax funding is proposed and is based on FTA Section 5310 appropriations.

Applications are to be emailed to jmeyers@rtcwashoe.com. Eligible applications must be private non-profit, private for profit, or local governmental authorities.

All projects must be for the Reno/Sparks, Washoe County urban areas.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
Car dealership responds to claims made by woman with vehicle issues
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash
Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
The mugshot for Johnathan Stills. Mugshots for the other suspects were not available
Update: Sparks police identify 4 arrested during anti-theft sting
Reno residents fed up over illegal dumping
Reno residents fed up over illegal dumping in their neighborhood

Latest News

FlexRIDE
The Road Ahead: FlexRIDE Growth
FlexRIDE
The Road Ahead: FlexRIDE Growth
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
NDOT to close lanes in Lake Tahoe Thursday
A Lake Link shuttle
City of South Lake Tahoe expands Lake Link microtransit