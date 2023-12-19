RTC looking to enhance mobility for seniors, disabled people

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The RTC of Washoe County is putting out a call for projects to provide transportation improvements for the elderly and the disabled.

They will be accepting applications for projects through Jan. 17 of next year.

Previously, projects like this have been funded by funds provided by the Federal Transit Administration. Now, RTC is making the equivalent Section 5310 funding appropriations available in sales tax funds to support local projects.

The project will be for two years, from 2024-2026. A maximum of $1.1 million in sales tax funding is proposed and is based on FTA Section 5310 appropriations.

Applications are to be emailed to jmeyers@rtcwashoe.com. Eligible applications must be private non-profit, private for profit, or local governmental authorities.

All projects must be for the Reno/Sparks, Washoe County urban areas.

