Registration now open for the Reno-Tahoe 2024 Senior Winter Games

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Athletes 50 and older are invited to sign up for next year’s Reno-Tahoe Senior Winter Games. This program is dedicated to promoting and implementing fitness programs and activities.

Kayla Snow from the Department of Parks and Recreation stopped by Morning Break to share what they have in store for senior citizens this year. The Games offer participants individual and team competitions and compete within age groups to win gold, silver and bronze medals.

Events run Monday, Jan. 29 through Wednesday, Feb. 14. There will also be a Closing Ceremony and Valentine’s Dinner and Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. at South 40 (1445 S. Meadows Parkway, Reno).

Registration will be accepted two days before the start of each event. You can sign up online, by emailing HealthAndWellness@Reno.Gov or in-person at one of the following facilities:

  • Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center - 1301 Valley Rd., Reno 89512
  • Teglia’s Paradise Park Activity Center - 2745 Elementary Dr., Reno 89512
  • Neil Road Recreation Center - 3925 Neil Rd., Reno 89502

This year’s event include pickleball, ice competitions, Minnesota, beanbag baseball, skiing and snowboarding, cornhole, shuffleboard, archery, Bunco and bowling.

The registration fee is $40 per person, plus an additional $10-$30 per-sport fee. The registration fee includes a Winter Games T-shirt, pin and a ticket to the Valentine’s Dinner/Dance and Closing Ceremony. Additional dinner and dance tickets for competitor guests and the public are available for $45.

For more information, including a schedule of events and list of sponsors, click here.

