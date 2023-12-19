Quaker issues recall for granola bars, granola products sold in northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Quaker has issued a recall for 43 granola products sold across the country and in northern Nevada believed to be possibly contaminated with Salmonella.

Recalled items include specific Quaker Chewy Bars, Quaker granola cereals, and certain snack boxes containing Quaker granola bars. The products were sold in all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico, Guam, and Saipan.

The company has received no confirmed reports of illness from products in the recall. A full list of affected products can be found here.

Those affected by Salmonella can often experience fever, diarrhea that can be occasionally bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Bloodstream infections are also possible, though rare.

Northern Nevada Public Health is encouraging residents to follow FDA guidelines and check their pantries for any recalled items.

