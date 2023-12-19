More than 16,000 expected to travel through Reno-Tahoe International Airport for the holidays

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Tahoe International Airport is expecting more than 16,000 people to travel through them for the holidays.

RNO says this season’s travel numbers will be slightly higher than last year, with the busiest travel days expected to be Dec. 21, Dec. 22, and Dec. 28.

Airport officials are providing these tips for travelers:

Arrive at least two hours prior to departure.

Allow extra time for parking and rental car returns - visit www.renoairport.com for real-time parking availability and flight status updates.

Wheelchair assistance will likely require additional time. Reminder: we have a heated bus shelter for passengers waiting for a wheelchair located curbside.

Do not wrap gifts. Wait until you reach your destination to wrap holiday gifts as the TSA may need to unwrap them for inspection.

Travel tips for picking up passengers:

Pay attention to construction and overflow lot signage - consider passenger drop-off curbside before parking.

Take advantage of the Free Waiting Lot, located just minutes from the airport. Motorists using the Free Waiting Lot can enter to win free airfare . The sweepstakes runs now through Dec. 31, 2023.

