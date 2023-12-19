Man accused of attempted murder arrested after standoff in Sparks

By KOLO News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is under arrest after a standoff in Sparks. It began around midnight on December 19th at an apartment complex on Wedekind near El Rancho Dr. Investigators share they were executing a warrant for Arnulfo Carrillo-Garcia on an attempted murder charge.

That lead to a standoff with Sparks SWAT team being called in. After a couple hours, the suspect was arrested. He is currently booked into the Washoe County Jail.

No other information at this time has been released on the attempted murder charge.

