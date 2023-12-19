Man accused of attempted murder arrested after standoff in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is under arrest after a standoff in Sparks. It began around midnight on December 19th at an apartment complex on Wedekind near El Rancho Dr. Investigators share they were executing a warrant for Arnulfo Carrillo-Garcia on an attempted murder charge.

That lead to a standoff with Sparks SWAT team being called in. After a couple hours, the suspect was arrested. He is currently booked into the Washoe County Jail.

No other information at this time has been released on the attempted murder charge.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.