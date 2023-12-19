Local Obstetrician testifies to reinstate his medical license

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno Obstetrician is fighting to have his suspended license re-instated.

The State Board of Medical Examiners suspended Dr. Samuel Chacon’s license on September 6, 2023. The board says their investigation showed Dr. Chacon did not deliver the standard of care and put the community’s safety at risk.

The case revolves around “Patient A” who was a high-risk OB patient. The board claims he never told his patients he had lost privileges at a local hospital to deliver babies and perform surgeries.

However, Dr. Chacon testified today, his patients checked a box and signed their names to a patient form indicating *if they wanted to stay in his practice despite the limitations. He says that’s what “Patient A “did.

He says besides seeing him on a regular basis, he also sent “Patient A” to a high-risk clinic for diagnostic testing. When it came time for “Patient A” to deliver her twins, she went to Renown Medical Center to deliver the babies.

“We tried our best to give the best prenatal care,” testified Chacon. “To communicate that prenatal care to each of the facilities and to be available for questions.”

We don’t know what happened to “Patient A” when she delivered her set of twins at Renown in April of 2023.

We also don’t know if patients were told exactly why he would not be delivering their babies.

We do know an internal email was placed into the record at today’s hearing. That communication came from the head of the Obstetric Department at Renown indicating because there was no continuity of care, Dr. Chacon’s patients received a decrease in the quality of care.

Dr. Chacon’s attorney Eric Stryker provided documents which indicated Renown agreed to assign personnel to Dr. Chacon’s patients at the time of delivery. He also showed evidence that the doctor provided updated information to the hospital concerning “Patient A’s” pregnancy progress.

Stryker asked his client, “In summarizing, do you feel that your care and treatment for Patient A was reasonable? And met the standard of care?

“Yes,” replied Dr. Chacon.

“Do you feel that you have all times governed yourself in accordance with your professional responsibilities under the Nevada Practice Act? And the laws within the state of Nevada?” asked Stryker.

“Yes,” answered Dr. Chacon.

In expert testimony today on behalf of Dr. Chacon, Dr. Michael Ross, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Public Health at UCLA said Dr. Chacon delivered standard of care. At many hospitals around the country Obstetricians deliver care up until delivery. At which point Dr. Ross testified, “Laborists” at local hospitals take over. Dr. Ross said in his review of the patient record and discussions with Dr. Chacon the hospital was updated appropriately of “Patient A’s” medical status.

Dr Ross was informed by the Nevada State Medical Board Attorney Ian Cummings, Renown Medical Center does not have “Laborists.”

Doctor Chacon faces seven civil malpractice cases all filed in Washoe District Court by former patients who claim he performed unnecessary surgeries on them.

But today’s case only concerns ‘Patient A.”

The hearing officer says he will have a decision on whether to reinstate Dr. Chacon’s medical license by early January 2024.

