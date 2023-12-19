KOLO Cooks: Kacey Queen and Chef Jonathan Chapin make holiday treats easy to do with kids

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Baking and cooking is a holiday tradition for many families, so the next time you and the kids are in the kitchen, check out these fun holiday treats. Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes and Kacey Queen from Nevada Moms teamed up to share some easy and playful snacks that kids can help make.

Strawberry Santas

Ingredients:

Strawberries

Cream cheese frosting

Mini chocolate chips

Directions:

Cut stem ends off strawberries. Cut the other end for a hat. Fill with frosting. Use chocolate chips for eyes.

Peppermint Dip

Ingredients:

Heavy whipping cream

Vanilla

Brown sugar

Crushed candy cane

Cinnamon

Orange

Vanilla wafers

Pineapple

Directions:

In a cold metal mixing bowl, add brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla and heavy cream. Mix together until stiff peaks form. Put in serving bowl and top with orange zest and crushed candy canes. Serve with fruit and cookies.

