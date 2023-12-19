How to financially plan for your new baby

For middle income families the largest cost of raising a child is housing
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:54 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The cost of rearing a child can vary greatly, but the USDA estimated the expenses from birth through age 17 in a two-child, middle-income, married-couple family is just over $233,000.

For a baby born in 2023, that number grows to more than $300,000 when adjusted for inflation.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said the first thing to do when preparing for a new child is to create a financial plan. Start budgeting money early for all the things needed once the child arrives.

Joyce said expectant parents should update beneficiaries on all accounts, amend or create a new will, and look at starting a college fund.

“We started saving for my sons when they were 30 days old.” Joyce said. “I mean, as soon as we got a Social Security number for them, we started saving at least a little bit every month.”

He said saving just $25 month to start will add up over the 18 years, and if you have a 529 account it will accrue interest.

Joyce advised parents to think beyond the baby clothes and diapers when planning for a family. Consider the financial implications that will last 18 years or longer.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
Car dealership responds to claims made by woman with vehicle issues
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash
Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
The mugshot for Johnathan Stills. Mugshots for the other suspects were not available
Update: Sparks police identify 4 arrested during anti-theft sting
Reno residents fed up over illegal dumping
Reno residents fed up over illegal dumping in their neighborhood

Latest News

The Quaker Oats Company Logo (www.QuakerOats.com) (PRNewsfoto/The Quaker Oats Company)
Quaker issues recall for granola bars, granola products sold in northern Nevada
An Amazon Prime delivery person lifts packages while making a stop at an apartment building on...
Retailers are improving their delivery speeds, meaning good news for late holiday shoppers
FILE - Migrants wait to climb over concertina wire after they crossed the Rio Grande and...
Groups sue over new Texas law that lets police arrest migrants who enter the US illegally
Lakeisha Bryant, public information representative at the Santa Clara Valley Water District,...
Drought-prone California OKs new rules for turning wastewater directly into drinking water
Sen. Wicker Provides Update on Border Security Negotiations
Sen. Wicker Provides Update on Border Security Negotiations