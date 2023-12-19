Homeowners create Elves of Wingfield light show to raise money for the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:28 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of spectacular holiday light shows and impressive Christmas home décor throughout the Reno-Sparks region. In Wingfield Springs, homeowners have transformed their house into the Elves of Wingfield light show in order to raise money and awareness for the work being done at the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF).

Sally Menning and Andy Grubb, the homeowners, along with Tiffany Kress from NNCCF stopped by Morning Break to share why the Menning/Grubb family wanted to use their holiday display to benefit NNCCF and how the money raised helps kids and their families right here in our hometowns.

There are at QR codes located on signs outside the house that go directly to NNCCF’s fundraising page and all donations are matched by the William N. Pennington Foundation.

You can find the Elves of Wingfield Park light show at 7450 Ambush Circle in Wingfield Springs (Spanish Springs).

