Elko Police Department looking for help in bar fight investigation

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Elko Police Department are asking for the public’s help getting information related to a battery that occurred in October.

They say that on Oct. 20, at 2:10 a.m., an altercation broke out at a bar in the 400 block of Railroad Street. During the altercation, a person was allegedly attacked by multiple people and hit over the head with a bottle, resulting in significant injuries.

Police say they have exhausted all other investigative means and interviewed everyone believed to have been involved. However, they say that due to the large number of people involved, there are likely witnesses that have yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Mike Gustafson at 775-777-7310 or dispatch at 775-777-7300.

