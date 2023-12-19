Early morning quake rattles Sun Valley area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An early Tuesday morning earthquake shook parts of Reno in the Sun Valley area.

According to the seismology lab at the University of Nevada, Reno, the quake measured at a magnitude of 3.40 and struck at 1:31 a.m. 12 kilometers east-northeast of Sun Valley.

Two smaller aftershocks were reported in that area later that morning.

An aftershock of magnitude 1.1 was reported 20 minutes later at 1:51 a.m. in the same area, and an aftershock of magnitude 0.6 was reported at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday. No further recent activity has been recorded in that area.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.