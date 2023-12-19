Douglas County weighs partial ban on vacation home rentals

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:43 AM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County will be considering a ban on vacation home rentals in part of the county later this week.

This Thursday, the Douglas County Commissioners will discuss a proposal to ban vacation home rentals north of Cave Rock State Park.

Commissioner Danny Tarkanian says most tourists want to be closer to Stateline, and activities like skiing and the casinos.

If the ordinance passes, 13 such home rentals would lose their permits. Opponents say there have been no issues in the area where the ban would take effect.

The meeting to consider the ordinance will be at 10:00 a.m. this Thursday.

