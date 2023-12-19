The Depot to host 90s-themed New Years Eve Party at Reno brewery and distillery

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - What better way to ring in 2024 than partying like it’s 1994! The Depot Brewery and Distillery is hosting an all you can eat and drink 90s-themed New Years Eve party on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Jessie Gaudard, general manager and event coordinator, stopped by Morning Break to remind folks to get their tickets for a) the price goes up and b) they sell out.

The DJ will be bumping music all night long with your chance to sing karaoke, capture memories inside a photo booth and compete in the 90s costume contest.

Tickets cost $120 through Saturday, Dec. 23, then prices go up to $140 between December 24-31. You have until 11 a.m. Dec. 31 to purchase your tickets online.

