City of South Lake Tahoe unveils winners of Name a Snowplow contest

A file image of a snowplow in South Lake Tahoe
A file image of a snowplow in South Lake Tahoe(The City of South Lake Tahoe)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:42 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is announcing the winning names for their 2023 Name a Snowplow contest.

Over the course of three weeks, approximately 1,194 votes were cast. The top 10 names were selected by residents from a list of 36 names in total.

“The Name a Snowplow Contest has been a great way to kick off our winter snow removal operations and to engage our residents in a fun activity. We look forward to seeing the winning names on the city’s snowplows during this winter season,” stated Anush Nejad, Director of Public Works.

The winning names, in order of vote totals are:

  • The Big LePlowski
  • Plowy McPlowface
  • Scoop Dog
  • Snowbi Wan Kenobi
  • Darth Blader
  • Sled Zeppelin
  • Clearopathra
  • Sleetwood Mac
  • Austin Plowers
  • Snowbacca

Decals with the winning names will be placed on snowplows in the next few weeks for the winter season.

