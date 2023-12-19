City of South Lake Tahoe unveils winners of Name a Snowplow contest

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is announcing the winning names for their 2023 Name a Snowplow contest.

Over the course of three weeks, approximately 1,194 votes were cast. The top 10 names were selected by residents from a list of 36 names in total.

“The Name a Snowplow Contest has been a great way to kick off our winter snow removal operations and to engage our residents in a fun activity. We look forward to seeing the winning names on the city’s snowplows during this winter season,” stated Anush Nejad, Director of Public Works.

The winning names, in order of vote totals are:

The Big LePlowski

Plowy McPlowface

Scoop Dog

Snowbi Wan Kenobi

Darth Blader

Sled Zeppelin

Clearopathra

Sleetwood Mac

Austin Plowers

Snowbacca

Decals with the winning names will be placed on snowplows in the next few weeks for the winter season.

