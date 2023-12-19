Assistant Coach Bergman shares experience from playing on the court to becoming part of the coaching staff

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada has played a big part for Assistant Coach Halie Bergman. From envisioning herself as a hometown athlete to emerging as a pivotal figure in Nevada’s basketball program, Halie knew after her senior year she wanted to be a coach.

Having initially expected to be a local standout at Pacific University, Bergman experienced an unexpected twist, transferring after her freshman year. Reno, however, became a driving force in her personal and professional growth.

Reflecting on her journey, she expresses gratitude for the impact The University has had on shaping her. Transitioning from a player at Lawlor to assuming roles as a graduate assistant and director of player development, Bergman’s evolution within the Nevada basketball program is nothing short of remarkable.

She now characterizes her current position as her dream job, attributing her understanding of coaching to her experiences as a player.

“As you get to the end of your career, you start thinking about what comes next. My senior year, I knew I wanted to coach, so I approached Coach Levens,” explains Bergman.

Her participation in the WBCA’s “So You Want to Be a Coach” program served as a pivotal moment, providing her with exposure to workshops, and mentorship, which she describes as her “Disney Land.”

Now overseeing a team with a 6-5 record, Coach Bergman emphasizes her ability to relate to the players and underscores the significance of helping them grasp the broader perspective of being Division I athletes,

“As a young player, everything is happening to you, and it’s hard to step back and see the big picture. I want to help them realize how blessed they are to have this amazing opportunity,” shares Bergman.

As the women’s basketball team prepares for the Missouri State Tournament against Kentucky State and BYU, Coach Bergman imparts a universal message. Reflecting on the importance of women in sports, she encourages individuals to pursue their dreams, no matter their location or initial circumstances,

“I would just say for anyone else out there, go do it. Go for it. Don’t care if that’s not something in your hometown or at your school. If that’s your dream, make it happen.”

