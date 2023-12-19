4th grader raises hundreds of dollars to buy toys for less fortunate kids

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 4th grade student from Reno raised hundreds of dollars to be able to purchase toys for less fortunate kids in the community.

While most 10-year-olds are making wish lists of their own to send to Santa, Theo Stack spent the entire month of December raising money for Toys for Tots. Theo says his inspiration came from his grandmother. She simply asked Theo if Toys for Tots was something he wanted to participate in and he gave her a simple answer back:

“I said yes ma’am I do,” said Stack.

Getting most the money from birthday gifts, this year, Theo was able to raise $600 for his campaign. With the money, he was able to purchase 10 bikes with 10 helmets to match. This isn’t the first year Theo’s put the needs of other children first, last year he raised $500 for toys to give to kids throughout the community. He says, it’s a new tradition that’s going to keep going year by year.

“Sometimes kids are rich, sometimes they’re poor, sometimes they’re in the middle. The poor kids, they don’t have much money for Christmas and birthday presents. I always get money and think if I should keep it to myself but I give it away,” said Stack.

