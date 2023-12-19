2 Carson City businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Carson City businesses have failed an alcohol compliance check conducted by the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 14, the CCSO and Partnership Carson City conducted the check with three volunteers, ranging from 18 to 20 years old. The three were sent to local businesses selling alcohol in an attempt to buy some.

In total, eight businesses were screened, with the two failing.

The two businesses that failed are:

RK Food Mart at 500 Hot Springs Road

Winnie Discount Liquor at 262 West Winne Lane

Per Nevada law, anyone who sells or serves alcohol to minors is required to complete training to learn about enforcing underage drinking laws at a cost of $20.

