RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Be on the lookout for freezing rain on Monday morning in areas north of Reno toward the Oregon border. Rain chances remain high through Wednesday morning with snow levels remaining high between 7,500 and 8,500 feet. They will lower to 7,000 Ft. be Wednesday morning. Mount Rose should pick up a foot through Wednesday but it will be a wet and heavy snow.

