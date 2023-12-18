RPD arrests 10 in anti-retail theft operation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department has arrested 10 people and issued eight citations as part of an anti-retail theft sting operation.

The operations targeted two Safeway stores in early December. Six of the arrests were on misdemeanor charges, while four of them were on felony charges. The names of the suspects were not released, but RPD says some were minors.

The Reno Safeway locations that took part in the operation were:

5150 Mae Anne Avenue, Reno, NV 89523

1031 Steamboat Parkway, Reno, NV 89521

“This is just the beginning,” said Commander Daniel Bond of the Reno Police Department. “We are proactively combatting retail theft in the Biggest Little City, and we will be working more with our local retailers in 2024 to do these operations more frequently.”

