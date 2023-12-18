RPD arrests 10 in anti-retail theft operation

(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department has arrested 10 people and issued eight citations as part of an anti-retail theft sting operation.

The operations targeted two Safeway stores in early December. Six of the arrests were on misdemeanor charges, while four of them were on felony charges. The names of the suspects were not released, but RPD says some were minors.

The Reno Safeway locations that took part in the operation were:

  • 5150 Mae Anne Avenue, Reno, NV 89523
  • 1031 Steamboat Parkway, Reno, NV 89521

“This is just the beginning,” said Commander Daniel Bond of the Reno Police Department. “We are proactively combatting retail theft in the Biggest Little City, and we will be working more with our local retailers in 2024 to do these operations more frequently.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
Car dealership responds to claims made by woman with vehicle issues
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash
Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
The mugshot for Johnathan Stills. Mugshots for the other suspects were not available
Update: Sparks police identify 4 arrested during anti-theft sting
The DUI saturation patrols took place on Nov. 16 and Nov. 18
Saturation patrols in Reno results in 6 DUI arrests

Latest News

Six people charged with acting as fake electors appeared virtually in court on December 18.
Alleged Nevada fake electors plead not guilty
Best light displays in Reno and Sparks
Reno Dads Christmas Lights List
Former President Donald Trump rallies supporters to vote in caucus
Former President Donald Trump rallies supporters to vote in caucus
Holidays to Remember Blood Drive Morning Break Interview
KOLO Cares teams up with Vitalant for Holidays to Remember Blood Drive