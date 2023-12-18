New Wolf Pack head coach Choate announces first hires

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New Nevada football head coach Jeff Choate has announced the first two hires for his staff.

Choate has hired former All-America safety Kane Ioane to be his defensive coordinator, while former Washington State quarterback David Gilbertson will be the team’s wide receiver and quarterbacks coach.

“One of the hallmarks of this Nevada staff is that, with rare exception, these are people that I know personally, have worked with as a coach, or have coached them during my career. I pick my coaches on character first. This was very important as I put this first group together. They know me, I know them, and we know how we communicate in order to get this thing off the ground. This will accelerate the timeline of what we want to accomplish at Nevada,” Choate said about the incoming Nevada staff.

“This staff is a really good mix of experience both as players and as coaches. It is a good mix of veteran coaches and young up-and-comers. This will create good energy on staff, and our players will really connect with these men.”

Ioane comes to Reno from Boise State, where he has served as the Broncos’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach since 2021. He was also Choate’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach on the 2019 Montana State team.

“My family and I are extremely excited to join the Nevada Football Family and very grateful for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to reuniting with Coach Choate, and the type of leadership he will provide as we work to fulfill the vision for Wolf Pack Football,” Ioane said. “Ultimately, I’m eager to get to work with our entire staff to ensure the development of our student-athletes and help them fulfill their goals both on and off the field. Go Pack!”

Gilbertson has spent the last two seasons at Akron as the team’s co-pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach. Before that, he served as an offensive analyst at Oregon from 2017 to 2021.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.