Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates shares how our brain changes when we practice gratitude

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. shares how gratitude and positivity are important components to healing. When we practice gratitude, our brain actually changes. Gratitude, contentment and joy release serotonin in our brain which helps boost our mood.

