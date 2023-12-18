Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates shares how our brain changes when we practice gratitude

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:47 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In this week’s Monday Motivations, Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. shares how gratitude and positivity are important components to healing. When we practice gratitude, our brain actually changes. Gratitude, contentment and joy release serotonin in our brain which helps boost our mood.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more from Dr. Randall Gates.

Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on FacebookInstagram and YouTube.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I’m paying monthly for a car I can’t even use,” Sousa begins.
Car dealership responds to claims made by woman with vehicle issues
The crash occurred early Wednesday morning
Update: W. Plumb Lane reopens after crash
Stephen Ligouri
Suspect in custody after North Valleys standoff
The mugshot for Johnathan Stills. Mugshots for the other suspects were not available
Update: Sparks police identify 4 arrested during anti-theft sting
The DUI saturation patrols took place on Nov. 16 and Nov. 18
Saturation patrols in Reno results in 6 DUI arrests

Latest News

Holidays to Remember Blood Drive Morning Break Interview
KOLO Cares teams up with Vitalant for Holidays to Remember Blood Drive
A file image of Mifepristone
Cortez Masto, Rosen introduce resolution supporting access to Mifepristone
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
Washoe County Sheriff's Office
Inmate dies in Washoe County jail