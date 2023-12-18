Lucas scores 16, Nevada knocks off Hawaii 72-66

Nevada Wolf Pack
Nevada Wolf Pack(Nevada Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:42 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU, Hawaii (AP) - Jarod Lucas’ 16 points helped Nevada defeat Hawaii 72-66 on Sunday.

Lucas shot 5 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Wolf Pack (9-1). Kenan Blackshear scored 12 points, shooting 5 of 18 from the field and 2 for 3 from the foul line. Nick Davidson shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Bernardo da Silva finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (7-2). Noel Coleman added 17 points for Hawaii. In addition, Justin McKoy had eight points.

