KOLO Cares teams up with Vitalant for Holidays to Remember Blood Drive

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:49 AM PST|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The final weeks of December are a difficult time for blood banks to replenish their supplies as many people are busy with other holiday commitments.

For the first time, Vitalant is hosting their Holidays to Remember Blood Drive at Meadowood Mall rather than at their donation center in the hopes that more people will walk in and donate since its at a convenient location for Christmas shoppers.

Scott Edward, senior donor recruitment manager, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the current need for blood in our community. The Holidays to Remember Blood Drive runs everyday, December 18-31, except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It takes place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Meadowood Mall, down the hall from the Cinnabon. Walk-ins are welcome. Click here for more information.

